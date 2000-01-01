Kinetic Mines and Energy Ltd (SEHK:1277)
- Market CapHKD3.077bn
- SymbolSEHK:1277
- IndustryEnergy
- ISINKYG525931039
Kinetic Mines and Energy Ltd is primarily engaged in extraction and sales of coal products. It also operates in other activities which include coal production and washing, coal loading and transportation, and coal trading.