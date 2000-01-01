Company Profile

King Global Ventures Inc, formerly Rosita Mining Corp is a Canada based exploration-stage company. It operates in the business segment of acquisition and exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. The company's properties are located in Newfoundland, Canada, and Nicaragua. Its projects include Marilyn Three Project and Rosita Project.Rosita Mining Corp is an exploration-stage company. It mainly focuses on installing a processing facility for gold and copper recovery at the historic Santa Rosita Mine.