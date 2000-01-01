King River Copper Ltd (ASX:KRC)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD42.110m
  • SymbolASX:KRC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000KRC2

Company Profile

King River Copper Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of the tenements in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia. It focuses on gold-silver-copper exploration.

