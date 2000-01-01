Kingbo Strike Ltd (SEHK:1421)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1421
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1421
- Market CapHKD230.790m
- SymbolSEHK:1421
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- Currency
- ISINKYG5258Y1061
Company Profile
Kingbo Strike Ltd, through its subsidiaries, offers electrical engineering services. It provides electrical engineering solutions and maintenance services to public residential projects in Singapore.