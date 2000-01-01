Kingboard Holdings Ltd (SEHK:148)
APAC company
Market Cap: HKD0.000m
Symbol: SEHK:148
Industry: Industrials
Sector: Conglomerates
ISIN: KYG525621408
Kingboard Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company in China. It operates in six segments: manufacture and sale of laminates; manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards; manufacture and sale of chemicals; sales and rental of properties; investments; and others including service income, manufacture, and sale of magnetic products and hotel business. The company generates a vast majority of its revenue from the manufacture and sale of chemicals. Geographically, it has operations in China, Thailand, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Europe, and America.Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd is a chemical manufacturing company. Its products include of formalin, hydrogen peroxide and PVC, coal chemical and phenol/ acetone. It also specializes in laminates, printed circuit boards, LCDs and property development.