Kingboard Holdings Ltd (SEHK:148)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 148

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 148

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:148
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG525621408

Company Profile

Kingboard Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company in China. It operates in six segments: manufacture and sale of laminates; manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards; manufacture and sale of chemicals; sales and rental of properties; investments; and others including service income, manufacture, and sale of magnetic products and hotel business. The company generates a vast majority of its revenue from the manufacture and sale of chemicals. Geographically, it has operations in China, Thailand, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Europe, and America.Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd is a chemical manufacturing company. Its products include of formalin, hydrogen peroxide and PVC, coal chemical and phenol/ acetone. It also specializes in laminates, printed circuit boards, LCDs and property development.

Latest 148 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .