Company Profile

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd is an electronic materials manufacturer engaged in the production of laminates. The group is organized into three main operating divisions that are the manufacturing and sale of laminates, properties, and investments. The laminate segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The company's products include Glass Epoxy Laminates, Paper Laminates, Upstream Materials, and others. The company operates in China, Asian countries, Europe, and America, out of which China accounts for the majority of the revenue.