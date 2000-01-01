Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1888)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1888
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1888
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1888
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINKYG5257K1076
Company Profile
Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd is an electronic materials manufacturer engaged in the production of laminates. The group is organized into three main operating divisions that are the manufacturing and sale of laminates, properties, and investments. The laminate segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The company's products include Glass Epoxy Laminates, Paper Laminates, Upstream Materials, and others. The company operates in China, Asian countries, Europe, and America, out of which China accounts for the majority of the revenue.Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd is an electronic materials manufacturer manufacturer engaged in the production of laminates. The group is organised into two main operating divisions, namely manufacturing and sale of laminates and properties.