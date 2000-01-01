Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1888)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1888
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1888
- Market CapHKD29.115bn
- SymbolSEHK:1888
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINKYG5257K1076
Company Profile
Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd is an electronic materials manufacturer manufacturer engaged in the production of laminates. The group is organised into two main operating divisions, namely manufacturing and sale of laminates and properties.