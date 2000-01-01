Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd provides enterprise management software, primarily to the Asia-Pacific market. Kingdee Enterprise Application Suite and Kingdee K/3 are the firm's flagship enterprise resource planning software targeted toward large enterprises and small to midsize enterprises, respectively. It delivers financial, human resources, and customer-relationship management capabilities, among others. Kingdee also provides training, consultation, and implementation services to help clients better understand the systems.Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling enterprise management software products and the provision of software-related technical services in the PRC.