Kingfisher Metals Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:KFR)
North American company
- Market CapCAD37.010m
- SymbolTSX:KFR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- ISINCA49571M1077
Company Profile
Kingfisher Metals Corp is an exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. It has three district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. Its projects include the Ecstall Project, the Goldrange Project, and the Thibert Project.