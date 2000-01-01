Kingfisher Metals Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:KFR)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KFR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KFR

  • Market CapCAD37.010m
  • SymbolTSX:KFR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA49571M1077

Company Profile

Kingfisher Metals Corp is an exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. It has three district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. Its projects include the Ecstall Project, the Goldrange Project, and the Thibert Project.

Latest KFR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .