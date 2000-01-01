Kingfisher Mining Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:KFM)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KFM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KFM
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:KFM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU0000118473
Company Profile
Kingfisher Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company acquires, develops, and explores mineral resource projects throughout Western Australia. The project portfolio includes Boolaloo, Kingfisher, Mick Well and Arthur River projects.