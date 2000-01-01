Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is a home improvement company with over 1,360 stores in nine countries across Europe. The company operates several retail banners that are focused on trade customers and general DIY needs. Kingfisher’s main retail brands include B&Q, Screwfix, and Trade Point in the United Kingdom and Castorama and Brico Depot in France. The U.K. and France are Kingfisher’s largest markets, accounting for 79% of sales. The company is the second-largest DIY retailer in Europe, with a leading position in the U.K. and a number-two position in France.Kingfisher PLC is one of the largest home-improvement retail groups. The company operates more than 1,000 stores across Europe and Asia and retails brands such as B&Q, Screwfix, Castorama, Brico Depot, and Koctas.