Company Profile

Kingfisher is Europe's largest publicly traded home improvement retail group and the third-largest publicly traded globally behind Lowe's and Home Depot. With more than 1,350 stores across Europe, Kingfisher generates annual sales of just under GBP 12 billion. Its main retail brands are B&Q and Screwfix in the United Kingdom and Castorama and Brico Depot in France. The company also operates the Koctas brand, a 50% joint venture in Turkey with Koc Holding. It sold its majority stake in its China business to Wumei Holdings, a Chinese retailer, in 2015. Kingfisher announced in 2018 that it was closing its stores in Germany, Spain, and Portugal.Kingfisher PLC is one of the largest home-improvement retail groups. The company operates more than 1,000 stores across Europe and Asia and retails brands such as B&Q, Screwfix, Castorama, Brico Depot, and Koctas.