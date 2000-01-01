Kingold Jewelry Inc (NASDAQ:KGJI)
Company Info - KGJI
- Market Cap$36.880m
- SymbolNASDAQ:KGJI
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINUS49579A2042
Company Profile
Kingold Jewelry Inc is a professional designers and manufacturers of 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments. It develops, promotes and sells products including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants to the jewelry market in China.