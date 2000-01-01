King's Bay Resources Corp A (TSX:KBG)

North American company
Market Info - KBG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KBG

  • Market CapCAD2.750m
  • SymbolTSX:KBG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA49579X1050

Company Profile

King's Bay Resources Corp is a Vancouver-based mineral resource company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, developing and evaluating mineral resource properties. The company's project are Quebec Cobalt, Ninuk Lake project and others.

Latest KBG news

