King's Bay Resources Corp is a Vancouver-based mineral resource company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, developing and evaluating mineral resource properties. Its Lynx Lake property covers over 239 square kilometers and is located in southern Labrador, approximately 100 kilometers southeast of Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The company's Quebec Cobalt properties consist of Ninuk Lake project, Broadback River Cobalt property, and Roberge Cobalt property. Its Trump Island property comprises of more than seven mineral claims totaling an area of approximately two square kilometers.King's Bay Resources Corp is a Vancouver-based mineral resource company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, developing and evaluating mineral resource properties. The company's project are Quebec Cobalt, Ninuk Lake project and others.