King's Flair International (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:6822)
Company Info - 6822
- Market CapHKD805.000m
- SymbolSEHK:6822
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG5258R1011
Company Profile
King's Flair International (Holdings) Ltd, through its subsidiaries designs, develops & supplies kitchenware products. Its products include kitchen tools & gadgets, drinkware, bakeware & accessories & food preparation & storage products and accessories.