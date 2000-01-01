Company Profile

Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd is engaged in gold mining, development, and exploration in Sydney, Australia. The company owns and operates the Chatree gold mine in central Thailand and the Challenger underground gold mine in South Australia. In addition, the company has an advanced development project; Nueva Esperanza, in the prospective Maricunga Gold/Silver Belt in Chile.