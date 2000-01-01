Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd (ASX:KCN)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KCN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KCN
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:KCN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000KCN1
Company Profile
Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd is engaged in gold mining, development, and exploration in Sydney, Australia. The company owns and operates the Chatree gold mine in central Thailand and the Challenger underground gold mine in South Australia. In addition, the company has an advanced development project; Nueva Esperanza, in the prospective Maricunga Gold/Silver Belt in Chile.Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd is engaged in gold mining, development and exploration in Sydney, Australia. The company owns and operates the Chatree gold mine in central Thailand and the Challenger underground gold mine in South Australia.