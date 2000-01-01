Kingsland Energy Corp (TSX:KLE.H)

North American company
Company Info - KLE.H

  • Market CapCAD0.470m
  • SymbolTSX:KLE.H
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA49636T2048

Company Profile

Kingsland Energy Corp is a Canada based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties. The company exploits oil opportunities in Southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Alberta.

