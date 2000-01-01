Kingsley Edugroup Ltd (SEHK:8105)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD392.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8105
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG526351021

Company Profile

Kingsley Edugroup Ltd is a private education services provider in Malaysia. The company offers course ranging from nursery to A-levels courses based on curriculum developed by University International Examination.

