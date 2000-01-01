Kingsley Edugroup Ltd (SEHK:8105)
Market Info - 8105
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8105
- Market CapHKD392.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8105
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG526351021
Company Profile
Kingsley Edugroup Ltd is a private education services provider in Malaysia. The company offers course ranging from nursery to A-levels courses based on curriculum developed by University International Examination.