Kingsmen Creatives Ltd (SGX:5MZ)
- Market CapSGD40.190m
- SymbolSGX:5MZ
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINSG1W76939881
Kingsmen Creatives Ltd is engaged in investment holding and providing corporate marketing and other related services. The company operates in five business segments. The Exhibition and thematic segment relate to the production of exhibition displays for trade shows and promotional events, as well as the production of thematic and scenic displays for theme parks. It's Retail and corporate interiors segment provides interior fitting-out services to commercial and retail properties. Research and design segment designs work for upmarket specialty stores, eateries, corporate offices, showrooms, and festivals. The Alternative marketing segment includes event management, branding consultancy services and custom publishing, and Corporate and Other segments provide corporate services.Kingsmen Creatives Ltd is engaged in providing corporate marketing and other related services. The company's segment includes Exhibition and Thematic, Retail and corporate interiors, Research and design, Alternative marketing and Corporate and Other.