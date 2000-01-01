Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:KC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KC
- Market Cap$3.526bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:KC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS49639K1016
Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd is an independent cloud service provider in China. The company has built a cloud platform consisting of cloud infrastructure, cloud products and industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Its products and service include Cloud Server, Cloud hard disk, Virtual private network, Relational Database, and others. Geographically, the firm operates in China.