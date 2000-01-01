Company Profile

Kingsoft Corp Ltd is a Chinese software and Internet services company. It is organized into three operating segments: Entertainment software segment engages in the research and development of games, and provision of online games, mobile games and casual game services, the Information Security and Internet Services segment engages in the research, development and operation of information security software, internet browser, mission critical mobile applications, and provision of online marketing services and internet value-added services and the Office Software and others segment involved in the research, development and distribution of office application software, provision of cloud storage, cloud computation and dictionary services.