Kingsoft Corp Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:3888)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3888
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3888
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:3888
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINKYG5264Y1089
Company Profile
Kingsoft Corp Ltd is a Chinese software and Internet services company. It is organized into three operating segments: Entertainment software segment engages in the research and development of games, and provision of online games, mobile games and casual game services, the Information Security and Internet Services segment engages in the research, development and operation of information security software, internet browser, mission critical mobile applications, and provision of online marketing services and internet value-added services and the Office Software and others segment involved in the research, development and distribution of office application software, provision of cloud storage, cloud computation and dictionary services.Kingsoft Corp Kingsoft is a Chinese software and Internet services company. The company is engaged in providing Entertainment software, Office software and Cloud services.