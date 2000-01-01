Kingspan Group (EURONEXT:KRX)
Market Cap€8.820bn
SymbolEURONEXT:KRX
IndustryIndustrials
ISINIE0004927939
Kingspan Group PLC manufactures and sells building supplies to the commercial, residential, and data storage industries throughout the world. The company organizes itself in five segments based on a product. The Insulated Panels segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells insulated panels, structural frames, and metal facades. The Insulation Boards segment sells insulation boards, building series insulation, and engineered timber systems. The Light and Air segment manufacture day-lighting, smoke management, and ventilation systems. The Water and Energy segment manufacture energy and water solutions and all related service activities and Data and Flooring Technology manufacture data center storage solutions and raised access floors.Kingspan Group PLC is a manufacturer of insulated panels, rigid insulation boards, architectural facades, raised access floors, engineered timber systems, environmental management systems, sustainable water and renewable energy solutions.