Company Profile

Kingston Financial Group Ltd is a financial services company operating primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It provides a wide range of solutions, including securities brokerages, underwriting, and placements, margin and initial public offering financing, corporate finance advisory services, futures brokerages, and asset management services. The Group also provides gaming and hospitality services in Macau. Business activities for the group include undertaking the origination, structuring, and marketing of placements of equity and debt securities. Most of the company's diverse revenue mix comes increasingly from margin and IPO financing and secondarily from its security brokerage, underwriting, and placements segment.