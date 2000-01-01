Kingston Financial Group Ltd (SEHK:1031)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1031
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1031
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1031
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINBMG5266H1034
Company Profile
Kingston Financial Group Ltd is a financial services company operating primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It provides a wide range of solutions, including securities brokerages, underwriting, and placements, margin and initial public offering financing, corporate finance advisory services, futures brokerages, and asset management services. The Group also provides gaming and hospitality services in Macau. Business activities for the group include undertaking the origination, structuring, and marketing of placements of equity and debt securities. Most of the company's diverse revenue mix comes increasingly from margin and IPO financing and secondarily from its security brokerage, underwriting, and placements segment.Kingston Financial Group Ltd provides financial services which include securities brokerage, underwriting and placements, margin and initial public offering financing, corporate finance advisory services, futures brokerage and asset management services.