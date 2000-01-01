Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)

North American company
Market Info - KINS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KINS

  • Market Cap$52.940m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KINS
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4967191051

Company Profile

Kingstone Companies Inc is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company offers insurance policies to small and mid-sized businesses as well as to individuals.

