Kingstone Companies Inc is a multi-line regional property and casualty insurance holding company. It offers insurance policies to small and mid-sized businesses as well as to individuals. The company generates revenues from earned premiums.Kingstone Companies Inc is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company offers insurance policies to small and mid-sized businesses as well as to individuals.