Kingsway Financial Services Inc (TSE:KFS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KFS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KFS
- Market CapCAD61.550m
- SymbolTSE:KFS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINCA4969042023
Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services Inc acts as a merchant bank which is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. It provides coverage for liability, accident benefits and physical damage.