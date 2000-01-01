Kingswood Holding Ltd (LSE:KWG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KWG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KWG
- Market Cap£44.900m
- SymbolLSE:KWG
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINGG00BKY4K072
Company Profile
European Wealth Group Ltd is an investment company. It provides institutional style investment management for private clients, trusts, pension funds and charities. It also manages money on behalf of third party independent financial advisers.