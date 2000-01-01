Kingswood Holding Ltd (LSE:KWG)

UK company
Company Info - KWG

  • Market Cap£44.900m
  • SymbolLSE:KWG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BKY4K072

Company Profile

European Wealth Group Ltd is an investment company. It provides institutional style investment management for private clients, trusts, pension funds and charities. It also manages money on behalf of third party independent financial advisers.

