Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is an operationally oriented investment group with an entrepreneurial focus on building digital brands. It concentrates its growth-style investment efforts in four sectors: TMT, e-commerce and marketplaces, Healthcare and financial services. Nearly all of its capital is committed to the communication and e-commerce and marketplaces sectors. The group, through its various subsidiaries, is geographically diversified and operationally present in over 80 countries. Kinnevik's bias is toward investing in emerging markets because of the opportunity afforded by these markets' reliance on legacy products and services. A key component of its strategy is to create consumer choice of solutions in markets where supply may have been previously constrained.Kinnevik AB is an investment company. It invests in digital consumer brands in e-Commerce and Marketplaces, Communication, entertainment, Financial Services, Healthcare and education sector.