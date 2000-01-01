Kinovo (LSE:KINO)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KINO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KINO

  • Market Cap£22.650m
  • SymbolLSE:KINO
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BV9GHQ09

Company Profile

Kinovo PLC provides electrical, mechanical, building repair and maintenance, as well as construction services. It focuses on assuring safety and regulatory compliance standards in homes and places of work, creating and enhancing dwellings and workplaces to support sustainable and resilient communities, and providing energy-efficient solutions that reduce carbon footprint.Bilby PLC is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiary provides gas heating appliance installation and maintenance services to residential and commercial properties.

Latest KINO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

KINO Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .