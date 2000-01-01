Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.5 million gold equivalent ounces in 2019. The company had 24.3 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 55.7 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2019. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.Kinross Gold Corp is gold mining company. Its mining activities include exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, extraction and processing of gold-containing ore and reclamation of gold mining properties.