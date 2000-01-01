Kinross Gold Corp (TSE:K)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - K
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - K
- Market CapCAD7.103bn
- SymbolTSE:K
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA4969024047
Company Profile
Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.5 million gold equivalent ounces in 2019. The company had 24.3 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 55.7 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2019. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.Kinross Gold Corp is gold mining company. Its mining activities include exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, extraction and processing of gold-containing ore and reclamation of gold mining properties.