Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KNSL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KNSL
- Market Cap$2.280bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:KNSL
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINUS49714P1084
Company Profile
Kinsale Capital Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company is engaged in offering property, casualty and specialty insurance products. It offers property insurance to Primary Property, Excess Property, and Inland Marine divisions.