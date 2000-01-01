Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)

North American company
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KTRA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS49720K1016

Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics Inc is engaged in development of novel cancer therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The company is developing two late-stage, Phase 3-ready therapeutics for clear unmet medical needs with reduced risk development programs. The two programs are VAL-083 for GBM and REM-001 for CMBC. VAL-083 is a small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers, including central nervous system, ovarian and other solid tumors. The company is also advancing its proprietary late stage photodynamic therapy (PDT) platform that holds promise as a localized cutaneous or visceral tumor treatment as well as in other potential indications.DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage drug development company. It is engaged in research and development of cancer indications.

