Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd is a clinical-stage novel drug developer in China focused on the proprietary R&D of drugs for cancers and other AR-related diseases. The company's drug candidate, Proxalutamide, is a drug undergoing phase III clinical trials in China and phase II clinical trials in the United States for mCRPC as well as clinical trials for breast cancer. Its pipeline of five drug candidates includes Proxalutamide (GT0918); Pyrilutamide (KX-826); ALK-1 (GT90001); Detorsertib (GT0486); and Hedgehog/SMO Inhibitor (GT1708F). It operates in a single segment focusing on research and development of innovative medicine products.