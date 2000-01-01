KION GROUP AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:KGX)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KGX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KGX
- Market Cap€9.618bn
- SymbolXETRA:KGX
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorFarm & Heavy Construction Machinery
- Currency
- ISINDE000KGX8881
Company Profile
Kion Group is the number-two forklift truck manufacturer globally, after Toyota, and the number-one global warehouse automation equipment supplier. The Germany-headquartered company gets 70% of its revenue from the sale of new forklifts and maintenance services. Another roughly 30%, and growing portion, comes from warehouse automation equipment under the Dematic division, which caters to sectors such as e-commerce, third-party logistics, and supermarkets. Kion's forklift trucks and warehouse equipment service the same end markets.KION GROUP AG is a forklift truck manufacturer with operations on a global scale. The company primarily manufactures and sells new trucks and offers maintenance services. It also offers automation equipment under its Dematic division.