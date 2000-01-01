KION GROUP AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:KGX)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KGX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KGX

  • Market Cap€9.618bn
  • SymbolXETRA:KGX
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorFarm & Heavy Construction Machinery
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000KGX8881

Company Profile

Kion Group is the number-two forklift truck manufacturer globally, after Toyota, and the number-one global warehouse automation equipment supplier. The Germany-headquartered company gets 70% of its revenue from the sale of new forklifts and maintenance services. Another roughly 30%, and growing portion, comes from warehouse automation equipment under the Dematic division, which caters to sectors such as e-commerce, third-party logistics, and supermarkets. Kion's forklift trucks and warehouse equipment service the same end markets.KION GROUP AG is a forklift truck manufacturer with operations on a global scale. The company primarily manufactures and sells new trucks and offers maintenance services. It also offers automation equipment under its Dematic division.

Latest KGX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .