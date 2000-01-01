KION GROUP AG (XETRA:KGX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KGX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KGX
- Market Cap€7.404bn
- SymbolXETRA:KGX
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE000KGX8881
Company Profile
KION GROUP AG is a forklift truck manufacturer with operations on a global scale. The company primarily manufactures and sells new trucks and offers maintenance services. It also offers automation equipment under its Dematic division.