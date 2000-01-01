Company Profile

Kip McGrath Education Centres Ltd offers supplementary education to students through the franchise in Australia and overseas, in the United Kingdom and New Zealand. Its products are face to face tuition programs, direct at-home educational products and online tertiary courses. Geographically, the company operates in Australasia, the United Kingdom and Europe, and Other overseas regions. It derives revenue from franchise fees, student lesson fees, sales of master territories and franchise centres, and direct sales, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the franchise fees. The company generates maximum revenue from Australasia.Kip McGrath Education Centres Ltd offers supplementary education to students through franchise in Australia and overseas, in the United Kingdom and New Zealand.