Company Info - KEX

  • Market Cap$2.404bn
  • SymbolNYSE:KEX
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4972661064

Company Profile

In its legacy marine transportation segment (46% of first-half 2018 sales), Kirby operates the largest fleet of tank barges on the U.S. inland waterway system. Since its incorporation in 1969, the firm's marine division has built a market- leading position by successfully rolling up smaller tank-barge fleets. Kirby also runs a large diesel-engine and oilfield-equipment services operation (54% of sales), that primarily serves the oil and gas industry, but also commercial and industrial customers.Kirby Corp is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii.

