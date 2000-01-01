Kirkland's Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK)
Kirkland's Inc is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday decor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall decor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving.Kirkland's Inc is a retailer of home decor and gifts. Its stores present a selection of distinctive merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles & related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles & among others.