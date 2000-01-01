Kiromic BioPharma Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:KRBP)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KRBP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KRBP

  • Market Cap$83.220m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KRBP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4976341051

Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma Inc is a bio-technology company. The company is a gene editing which utilizes artificial intelligence and proprietary neural network platform with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology.

Latest KRBP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .