- Market Cap£47.580m
- SymbolLSE:KIST
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- ISINGB00BLF7NX68
Kistos PLC is a closed-ended investment company. The objective of the company is creating value for its investors through the acquisition and management of companies or businesses in the energy sector.