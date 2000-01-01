Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd (SGX:5TI)
- Market CapSGD9.600m
- SymbolSGX:5TI
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG2D45972171
Company Profile
Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd is engaged in designing, assembling, testing and inspection of furniture and fitting, kitchen equipment and related products. The company distributes its products through a network of authorized dealers and retailers.