Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd (SGX:5TI)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 5TI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5TI

  • Market CapSGD9.600m
  • SymbolSGX:5TI
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2D45972171

Company Profile

Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd is engaged in designing, assembling, testing and inspection of furniture and fitting, kitchen equipment and related products. The company distributes its products through a network of authorized dealers and retailers.

Latest 5TI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .