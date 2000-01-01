Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust that owns mainly community shopping centers concentrated in Indiana (39% of base rent), Florida (22%), and Texas (19%). At year-end 2008, Kite owned interests in 52 retail operating properties and three commercial properties, representing 8.9 million of gross leasable area. It also had eight properties under development or redevelopment.Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company. It is engaged in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, and development of neighborhood and community shopping centers in the United States.