Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KRG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KRG
- Market Cap$1.532bn
- SymbolNYSE:KRG
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS49803T3005
Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company. It is engaged in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, and development of neighborhood and community shopping centers in the United States.