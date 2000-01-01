Kiu Hung International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:381)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 381

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 381

  • Market CapHKD168.140m
  • SymbolSEHK:381
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5283T1067

Company Profile

Kiu Hung International Holdings Ltd principally engaged in toys, resources, and leisure-related businesses. Its segments include Exploration, Toys and gift items, Fruit Plantation, Leisure and Culture.

Latest 381 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .