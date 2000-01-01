Kivalliq Energy Corp (TSX:KIV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - KIV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - KIV
- Market CapCAD16.070m
- SymbolTSX:KIV
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA49834A1066
Company Profile
Kivalliq Energy Corp is a Canadian based exploration stage company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resources.