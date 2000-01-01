KKO International SA (EURONEXT:ALKKO)

European company
Market Info - ALKKO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALKKO

  • Market Cap€5.050m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALKKO
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013374667

Company Profile

KKO International SA is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiary is engaged in planting and harvesting cocoa and producing cocoa beans in Ivory Coast.

Latest ALKKO news

