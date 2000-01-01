KKO International SA (EURONEXT:ALKKO)
- Market Cap€5.050m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALKKO
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- ISINFR0013374667
Company Profile
KKO International SA is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiary is engaged in planting and harvesting cocoa and producing cocoa beans in Ivory Coast.