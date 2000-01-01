Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a leading investment firm. It manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. The company generates revenue from fees, performance income, and investment income. Geographically, it has a presence in Asia-Pacific; Americas and Europe and the Middle East.KKR & Co LP is a global investment firm which invests across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, growth equity, credit and hedge funds.