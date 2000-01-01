Company Profile

KLA designs and manufactures yield-management and process-monitoring diagnostic and control systems for the semiconductor industry. The systems are used to analyze the manufacturing process at various steps in a product's development. The firm's laser-scanning products are used for wafer qualification, process monitoring, and equipment monitoring. KLA also provides inspection tools and systems for optical metrology and e-beam metrology.