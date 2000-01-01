KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

North American company
Market Info - KLAC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KLAC

  • Market Cap$20.633bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:KLAC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4824801009

Company Profile

KLA designs and manufactures yield-management and process-monitoring and control systems for the semiconductor industry. The systems are used to analyze the manufacturing process at various steps in a product's development. The firm's laser-scanning products are used for wafer qualification, process monitoring, and equipment monitoring. KLA also provides inspection tools and systems for optical metrology and e-beam metrology.KLA-Tencor Corp designs and manufactures yield-management and process-monitoring systems for the semiconductor industry. The company also provides systems for optical metrology and e-beam metrology.

