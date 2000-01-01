Klingelnberg AG (SIX:KLIN)

European company
Market Info - KLIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KLIN

  • Market CapCHF0.000m
  • SymbolSIX:KLIN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0420462266

Company Profile

Klingelnberg AG operates its business in the gear industry. The company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and selling of gearing machines. Its business divisions are Oerlikon bevel gear technology, Hofler cylindrical gear technology, Klingenberg precision measuring centers, and Klingenberg drive technology/customized bevel gears. The company serves automotive, truck, aircraft, agriculture, construction, power tool, marine industries, and various industrial equipment markets. It has a global presence across Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Japan, India, China, Brazil, the United States, and Mexico.

