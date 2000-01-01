Company Profile

Klingelnberg AG operates its business in the gear industry. The company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and selling of gearing machines. Its business divisions are Oerlikon bevel gear technology, Hofler cylindrical gear technology, Klingenberg precision measuring centers, and Klingenberg drive technology/customized bevel gears. The company serves automotive, truck, aircraft, agriculture, construction, power tool, marine industries, and various industrial equipment markets. It has a global presence across Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Japan, India, China, Brazil, the United States, and Mexico.